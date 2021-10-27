Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

