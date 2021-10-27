Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE SPG traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $143.93. 1,175,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,154. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

