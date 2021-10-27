Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.75). Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 144.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of ($5.43) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 877.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $16,456,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.