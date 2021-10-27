Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.