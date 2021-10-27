SiTime (SITM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect SiTime to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SITM stock opened at $242.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6,073.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $249.54.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,505 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.65, for a total transaction of $427,478.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,343 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,874 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SiTime by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SiTime by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

