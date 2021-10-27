Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.15

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

SVKEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

