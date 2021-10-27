Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.28. 62,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

