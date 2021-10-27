Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Trading Down 1.8%

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.08 and last traded at C$13.36. Approximately 65,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 142,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$837.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.57.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.38). As a group, research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

