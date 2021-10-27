Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.75.

NYSE:SKY opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

