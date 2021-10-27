Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.08 ($33.04).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of EPA:GLE opened at €28.72 ($33.79) on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52-week high of €52.26 ($61.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.47.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.