Softcat (LON:SCT) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,988 ($25.97) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,096.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,932.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.53. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,082 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 34.90 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

