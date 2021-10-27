SolarWinds (SWI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. SolarWinds has set its Q2 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

NYSE:SWI opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research firms have commented on SWI. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.