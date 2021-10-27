Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post $10.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the lowest is $3.51 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $11.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $67.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 626.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 836.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

