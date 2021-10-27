South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 42.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 105,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825,662 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 359,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

