South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 118,970 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

SJI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

