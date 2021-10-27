South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 906.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,322 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after buying an additional 1,291,792 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,458,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

