South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

South Plains Financial stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,015. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.67. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPFI shares. TheStreet upgraded South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

