Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 10,021 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS)

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of southern-food themed restaurants. It manages Carve Barbecue and Southern Hospitality restaurant branches. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.