Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%.

NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. 137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,363. The company has a market capitalization of $429.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

In related news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

