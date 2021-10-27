Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

SBSI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,248. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southside Bancshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBSI shares. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

