SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $213.16

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $213.16 and last traded at $212.92, with a volume of 5200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

