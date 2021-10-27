Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Spectris alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.4783 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Spectris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.