Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. 1,444,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,204. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

