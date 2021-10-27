Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.87. Approximately 358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 46,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

SRLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $478.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $657.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.36 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 81.24% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

