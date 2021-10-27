SSR Mining Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.34. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,560 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $21,555,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,266,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

