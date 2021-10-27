Stamina Capital Management LP Has $12.21 Million Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Stamina Capital Management LP lowered its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,315 shares during the quarter. CarParts.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stamina Capital Management LP owned 1.15% of CarParts.com worth $12,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CarParts.com by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,822,000 after buying an additional 281,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 4,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $71,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarParts.com stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 8,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.84 million, a PE ratio of -252.12 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.