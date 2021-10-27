Stamina Capital Management LP Sells 176,400 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Stamina Capital Management LP reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176,400 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up about 3.8% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $26,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.70. 266,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.27. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

