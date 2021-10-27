Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the quarter. Stamps.com makes up 3.5% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 4.93% of Stamps.com worth $182,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 742,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,712,000 after purchasing an additional 144,107 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,958,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth $7,678,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STMP remained flat at $$329.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $329.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.54 and its 200-day moving average is $263.24.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total value of $339,896.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,986.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $68,240.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $100,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,471 shares of company stock worth $12,983,929 over the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on STMP shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

