Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to C$79.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

STN opened at $54.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 26.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stantec by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

