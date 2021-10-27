Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

SBLK opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

