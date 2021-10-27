Starbucks (SBUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.84. The company has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

