State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.31% of Abiomed worth $610,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Abiomed by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $348.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.12.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.