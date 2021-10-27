State Street Corp Buys 11,810 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.00% of Tyler Technologies worth $739,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 65,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.46.

NYSE TYL opened at $529.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.42 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $535.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

