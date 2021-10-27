State Street Corp Buys 254,794 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,794 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $709,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

