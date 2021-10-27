State Street Corp Buys 319,379 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.08% of Regency Centers worth $667,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,584,000 after acquiring an additional 297,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,015,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,452,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of REG stock opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

