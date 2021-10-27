State Street Corp Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $778,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $108.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

