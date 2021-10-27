State Street Corp Purchases 64,130 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State Street Corp grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.66% of Kellogg worth $801,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after acquiring an additional 654,495 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after buying an additional 457,783 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.