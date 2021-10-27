State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,141,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $691,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in IDEX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,590,000. Mirova grew its holdings in IDEX by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.56.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $219.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.63.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.