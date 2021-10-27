State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,356,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Pentair worth $631,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of PNR opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. Pentair plc has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

