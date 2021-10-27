Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 238,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,848,735 shares.The stock last traded at $20.30 and had previously closed at $19.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Erste Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.28, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $1,918,142,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at $2,023,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $490,971,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,921,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,921,000 after acquiring an additional 296,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Italy boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 47.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 23,711,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

