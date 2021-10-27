StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Insider Michael I. Mccabe Sells 18,100 Shares

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $795,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of STEP opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in StepStone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in StepStone Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

