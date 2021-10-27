Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

