Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.49 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

