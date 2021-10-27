Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $627,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.