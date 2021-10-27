Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $659,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000.

BATS ITA opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.79. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

