Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,607 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,625,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,680,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after acquiring an additional 387,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

