Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 71.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 184,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

