Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 718 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $271.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.49.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

