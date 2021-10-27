Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,004 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.91% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FEMB. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 206,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $496,000.

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

