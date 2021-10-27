Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.36 Million Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,559 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 295,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

